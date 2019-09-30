WATCH: Heartbreaking moment raging fire approached farm

The Tenterfield fire is burning close to property.

UPDATE, Monday, 6.10am: THE Leechs Gully fire, north of Tenterfield, has been downgraded to Advice level, but firefighters are still working to contain the blaze.

It has now burnt more than 280 hectares, and continues to burn in in the vicinity of Geyers Road and Washpool Creek Road.

"More than 40 firefighters remained on the fireground overnight," the RFS said on its website.

"They worked to identify containment lines and extinguish active fire around the fires edge.

"Today firefighters will be supported by waterbombing aircraft as they work to contain the fire."

Residents in the vicinity of Homestead Road, Washpool Creek Road, Mount Lindesay Road, Robinsons Lane and Geyers Road should take advice from firefighters on the ground.

Put your Bush Fire Survival Plan into action. If you do not have a Bush Fire Survival Plan, know what you will do if the fire threatens your property. Well prepared and actively defended homes can offer safety during the fire.

UPDATE: THE Rural Fire Service has downgraded the Leechs Gully fire to a Watch & Act advice level.

Easing conditions into this evening will assist firefighters to continue establishing containment lines, with the support of waterbombing aircraft.

Original story: AN EMERGENCY warning has been issued for a fast-moving grass fire in the Leechs Gully area, north of Tenterfield.

The fire has burnt more than 80 hectares and is out of control.

A spot fire has developed ahead of the main fire, north of Tenterfield in the Leechs Gully area.

The fire continues to burn in an easterly direction between Geyers Road and Washpool Creek Road.

There is still a risk that the fire may cross Mount Lindesay Road, towards the Bruxner Highway.

Firefighters are on scene and are being supported by waterbombing aircraft.

The NSW RFS has issued an emergency warning for a bushfire at Tenterfield.

Residents in the vicinity of Homestead Road, Washpool Creek Road, Mount Lindesay Road, Bryans Gap Road, Black Swamp Road, Sommerlads Road and Robinsons Lane should seek shelter in a solid structure as the fire approaches.

Look out for embers that may be blown ahead of the fire, creating spot fires that will move quickly and in different directions.

If you are in doubt or it is not safe to leave, take shelter in a solid structure when the fire front arrives. Protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

Only well prepared and actively defended homes can offer safety.

If you plan to leave, or you are not prepared and there is a safer place nearby, leave now if it is safe to do so.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

The next update on this fire will be issued by 29/09/2019 17:10 or if the situation changes.