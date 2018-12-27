Emergency services working double time over holiday period

BUNDABERG'S emergency crews are in high demand these holidays with all three services attending two separate yet simultaneous car crashes in the region.

At about 3pm yesterday afternoon emergency service crews attended the two incidents - one head-on collision at Yandaran and another where a car had rolled on to a woman's leg, trapping her.

Queensland Ambulance spokesman Martin Kelly said paramedics attended a two-vehicle crash at Yandaran Creek at 2.51pm where five patients, including two children, were involved in a significant head-on.

"I believe it was a fairly high impact head-on collision,” Mr Kelly said.

It is believed a 19-year-old man driving a white ute collided with a family of four in a Jeep Cherokee.

TRAPPED: An 80-year-old woman was pinned under her green Suzuki Alto hatchback after it rolled back onto her leg at a Barolin St address yesterday. Tahlia Stehbens

"The parents in the Jeep were aged in their late 30s and the two children aged 4 and 2 were both male,” Mr Kelly said.

The 19-year-old male and the mother of the family were taken to hospital in a stable condition, both with reports of neck and chest injuries.

The two children and their father were also taken to hospital for observation.

A boat was attached to the north-bound vehicle.

Cars travelling along Rosedale Rd were stopped while the cars involved were moved away from the site on tow-trucks.

Emergency services were at the same time responding to an 80-year-old woman who became stuck under her car after it rolled onto her leg, pinning her to the ground.

The woman's screams for help were thankfully heard by a worker across busy Barolin St.

It is believed the woman was backing out her green Suzuki Alto from her garage yesterday afternoon when she heard a suspicious noise coming from the undercarriage.

Mr Kelly said as the woman got out of her vehicle, it rolled back and pinned her left leg underneath the front driver's side wheel where she remained until firefighters freed her.

"Thankfully the woman across the road heard her cries for help and came to her aid and then called us... otherwise she could have been trapped here for hours,” Mr Kelly said.

"The fireys came with the rescue gear and lifted it off her, but we had to make sure she was stable before we did that.

"She's in a stable condition with no other injuries other than the issues that have occurred around that leg being underneath the car.

"She's got some obvious injury to that lower leg but no fractures, but the soft tissue injuries can be worse... and sometimes take longer to fix.”

The woman was transported to hospital for further X-rays and assessment.

"But everybody worked together,” he said.