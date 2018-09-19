5 people, including child, in hospital after Range crash

Emergency services on the scene of a crash on the Toowoomba Range on September 18 2018.

LATEST, 1.50PM: Five people including a child have been taken to hospital after a crash on the Toowoomba Range.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a female child aged under 10 and a male teen were among the five people assessed at the scene of the two-vehicle crash near Withcott on the east-bound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

A woman in her 20s suffered back pain.

The trio is believed to have been in one of the cars involved in the crash reported about 11.05am.

A man and woman, both aged in their 60s, were also treated at the scene and are believed to have been travelling in the second vehicle involved.

The woman was taken to Toowoomba Hospital with chest and ankle injuries, and for spinal precautions.

All five were taken to the same hospital in stable conditions.

NOON: Paramedics are assessing five people at the scene of a crash on the Toowoomba Range.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle crash on the down-section of the Warrego Highway about 11.05am.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics reported five people were being assessed at the scene which is impacting traffic flows.

One lane is closed while traffic is being diverted on the right-hand lane head east.

#Redwood- Paramedics are assessing five patients following a traffic crash on the down section of the Toowoomba Range at 11.06am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) September 18, 2018

11.30AM: MOTORISTS are being urged to take care around the scene of a traffic crash on the Toowoomba Range.

One lane of the down-section of the Warrego Highway at Redwood appears blocked after two cars collided about 11.05am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and paramedics are on scene of the incident.

Traffic cameras show motorists are able to drive around the crash but at reduced speeds.

West-bound lanes, or the up-section, of the Range are not impacted.