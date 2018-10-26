Emergency services rush to scene of 4WD roll-over

Three occupants of the vehicle managed to escape wreckage.

THREE people have had a lucky escape from an accident which saw their four-wheel drive flip while travelling at Coffs Harbour.

Emergency services were called just before 2pm following reports the vehicle had rolled onto its roof on Englands Rd.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesperson said three ambulances were called to the scene and assessed three occupants of the vehicle who had already managed to make their way out of the wreckage.

All three occupants of the vehicle were not required to be taken to hospital.