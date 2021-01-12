Emergency services retrieve man’s body from Pioneer River

Police at River St boat ramp in Mackay as a body is retrieved

UPDATE 12.30PM: Police remain on scene at the Pioneer River where a man's body was retrieved from the water on Tuesday morning.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, but detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch and scenes of crime officers are continuing to investigate.

Emergency services retrieving the body from the Pioneer River. Picture: Tara Miko

INITIAL 11AM: Emergency services are retrieving a man's body from the Pioneer River.

QFES has deployed from the River Street boat ramp about 10am.

It is understood the man died after suffering a medical incident on a boat.

Fire crews board a boat at the River St boat ramp. Picture: Tara Miko

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics responded to a medical incident on Palm Street, Mackay about 8.48am.

The River St boat ramp is closed with police moving on spectators at the facility who are watching the 6-metre king tide.

Emergency services at the River St boat ramp. Picture: Tara Miko

