Emergency services responding to serious crash

CARS COLLIDE: Four people have been injured in a two car crash near Biggenden.

EMERGENCY services, including the Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter, are responding to a crash on the Isis Hwy, just north of Biggenden.

The crash happened at the intersection of the highway and Blue Bell Rd just before 1pm and involved five adults and one child.

It's understood two people have serious injuries and two have minor injuries.

Police, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the Queensland Ambulance Services are all on the scene, while the chopper has been tasked and is en route.

More to come.