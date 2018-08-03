Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

South St house fire
News

Mother, children escape house fire in Rangeville

Tara Miko
by
2nd Aug 2018 7:39 PM | Updated: 7:56 PM

UPDATE: A mother and four children have escaped a burning home in Toowoomba.

The downstairs area of the two-storey brick home on South St in Rangeville has been gutted by a fire which broke out shortly after 6pm.

A neighbour heard the woman's cries for help just moments before she and four children fled from the home to safety at a neighbouring property.

Toowoomba police Sergeant Greg Wheeler said other nearby residents then "pitched in and attempted to quell the fire" before Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived on scene.

"(QFES) have done a great job containing the fire to downstairs," Sgt Wheeler said.

The mother and four children were not injured, he said.

"The mother and children are fine; they got out early in the peace," he said.

"And they've gone to a neighbours who are taking care of them.

"(There is) a lot of damage to the residence.

"Underneath the house is pretty much burned out (and) a lot of heat and smoke damage upstairs, according to the fire brigade."

 

The downstairs of a two-storey home on South St in Rangeville, Toowoomba, has been extensively damaged by fire.
The downstairs of a two-storey home on South St in Rangeville, Toowoomba, has been extensively damaged by fire. Tara Miko

INITIAL: Emergency services are at the scene of a house fire in Rangeville. 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the South St property with multiple police crews.  

South St is closed to traffic between Webb St and High St.  

The fire was reported to authorities about 6.40pm.

toowoomba fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Welfare crackdown on lazy jobseekers

    premium_icon Welfare crackdown on lazy jobseekers

    Politics JOBSEEKERS who sabotage their own job applications so they can stay on the dole face losing their welfare payments under a Government crackdown.

    • 3rd Aug 2018 3:53 AM
    DEADLY: Batt pushes petition to fix Bundy intersection

    premium_icon DEADLY: Batt pushes petition to fix Bundy intersection

    News 'I want more action from the Government,' says Batt

    Multicultural music crossing boundaries

    premium_icon Multicultural music crossing boundaries

    News Rodger has been fusing tribal and dance music for about 28 years

    Bundy health boom: Plans unveiled for new dental surgery

    premium_icon Bundy health boom: Plans unveiled for new dental surgery

    News Plans submitted for purpose-built East Bundy dental facility

    Local Partners