Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Police are investigating the alleged incident. FILE PHOTO
Crime

UPDATE: Woman charged over alleged ‘stabbing’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
30th Jan 2021 10:50 AM | Updated: 5:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 5.30PM: A 38-year-old Woorabinda woman has been charged after an alleged fight left a woman in her 40s injured on Saturday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the woman had been charged with one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive weapon, serious assault with intent to commit a crime, commit public nuisance and obstruct police officer.

She is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 1.

INITIAL: Police have responded to reports of an alleged wounding at Woorabinda on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 9.40am.

Initial reports suggested at least one person had allegedly been "stabbed".

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said injuries hadn't been verified, but it appeared at least one person had lacerations to their arm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said one person had been transported to Woorabinda Hospital in a stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.

alleged wounding woorabinda
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Storm warning active ahead of widespread rain, cyclone

        Premium Content Storm warning active ahead of widespread rain, cyclone

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology is warning that parts of southeast Queensland could be hit by severe thunderstorms today.

        • 31st Jan 2021 12:13 PM
        ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

        Premium Content ROADSHOW: Small business Minister to visit Bundy

        News During her visit the Minister will exchange ideas and insights with small business...

        PHOTOS: Beach party heads to the track

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Beach party heads to the track

        News The rain held off for Bundaberg’s first race day of 2021.

        PHOTOS: Well known Bundy streets before bitumen

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Well known Bundy streets before bitumen

        News From Bourbong St to Barolin St, Bundy’s well known streetscapes haven’t always...