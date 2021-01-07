Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Emergency services on scene of crash south of Grafton

Jarrard Potter
7th Jan 2021 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have responded to a serious collision on Armidale Rd at Clouds Creek, between Nymboida and Dundurrabin.

About 10.56am emergency services were called to the crash. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been tasked for a primary mission to the scene.

It is unknown how many people are injured or the number of vehicles involved.

The crash is just one of many keeping emergency services busy on a wet and rainy day, with a multiple car pile up causing delays on the Pacific Highway in the Park Beach area in Coffs Harbour earlier today.

MORE TO COME.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UNDER $150K: Six of the cheapest homes on the Bundy market

        Premium Content UNDER $150K: Six of the cheapest homes on the Bundy market

        News If you’re looking for a property to invest in or your first home, check out some of these listings that won’t cost you the earth

        How COVID could influence new Bundy hospital design

        Premium Content How COVID could influence new Bundy hospital design

        News The virus may have long-term health impacts and potentially influence design for...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court

        Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Premium Content Revealed: Every gift our pollies got in 2020

        Politics Political perks: Gifts received by Federal MPs