Emergency services were called to Goodwood Rd and the Bundaberg Ring Rd just after 3pm.

PARAMEDICS were called to the intersection at Goodwood Rd and the Bundaberg Ring Rd this afternoon after a vehicle drove into a traffic light pole.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to the location at 3.15 and assessed two patients, though neither required treatment or transport.