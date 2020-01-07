Emergency services on scene at Bourbong St crash

Two vehicles crashed into each other on Bourbong St this afternoon.

EMERGENCY Services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on Bourbong St.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Bourbong and Branyan Sts.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 3pm and are assessing one male and one female for injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were still on scene, though there was no mention of major injuries at this stage.

Westbound traffic along Bourbong St has reportedly been blocked off.

This is an ongoing situation with limited information. More to come.