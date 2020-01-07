Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two vehicles crashed into each other on Bourbong St this afternoon.
Two vehicles crashed into each other on Bourbong St this afternoon.
News

Emergency services on scene at Bourbong St crash

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
7th Jan 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY Services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on Bourbong St.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Bourbong and Branyan Sts.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 3pm and are assessing one male and one female for injuries.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were still on scene, though there was no mention of major injuries at this stage.

Westbound traffic along Bourbong St has reportedly been blocked off.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing situation with limited information. More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        YEAR IN REVIEW: Hassles over Hinkler Deal and Port’s future

        premium_icon YEAR IN REVIEW: Hassles over Hinkler Deal and Port’s future

        News The NewsMail looks back on the local political issues that impacted Bundaberg in 2019.

        Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        premium_icon Ambo officer gives advice after spate of marine stings

        News Three patients were reportedly stung by jellyfish over the past week

        Councillors asked who they prefer as mayor

        premium_icon Councillors asked who they prefer as mayor

        News BUNDABERG councillors were asked if they preferred to work under Jack Dempsey or...