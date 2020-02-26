UPDATE: Car crash on country road claims driver's life

BREAKING: Crews remain on scene following a serious car crash in the Somerset early today.

UPDATE: A car crash on a lonely country road has been confirmed by police as a fatal accident.

Emergency crews rushed to Esk-Kilcoy Rd at Caboonbah yesterday at 2.10pm after reports a car had collided with a tree.

Queensland Ambulance confirmed crews attended the scene and assessed a patient for critical injuries.

Police sources have now confirmed to the Gatton Star the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle died as a result of the incident.

Ipswich Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

A spokesperson for Queensland Police confirmed police crews remained at the site.