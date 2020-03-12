Emergency services on display at expo

Emergency services come together for a Community Safety and Emergency Services Expo.

EMERGENCY services will come together in Bargara for a Community Safety and Emergency Services Expo.

The expo will allow the public to meet their local police, firefighters and paramedics while checking out the equipment used by the services.

A number of vehicles will be on display including a helicopter, the new all-terrain vehicle Bargara police will use on the beach and Volunteer Marine Rescue’s Bundy Rescue 2 for a live flare demonstration.

Bundaberg Police said several volunteers would attend allowing the community to speak to a range of organisations.

These organisations include VMR, Neighbourhood Watch, Crime Stoppers, Surf Lifesaving, Red Cross, State Emergency Service and the Australian Army.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a sausage sizzle and peruse a number of stalls, including a Kids Safe stall which will conduct free car seat checks and a Hearing Australia stall that will conduct free hearing checks.

The event will be held at Nielson’s Park from 9am-2pm on March 28.