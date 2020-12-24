Menu
Local QPS, QAS, QFES and LifeFlight crews have joined forces to share their Christmas message for the region.
News

Emergency services join forces to create festive message

Geordi Offord
24th Dec 2020 9:30 AM
BUNDABERG’S local emergency services have joined forces to put together a Christmas message for the region.

Local police, firefighters, paramedics and the LifeFlight crew gathered at the Bundaberg Aeromedical Base where they used the flashing lights on their vehicles in sync with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s version of the song Christmas Eve.

Officers from the QPS, QAS, QFES and LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter shared Christmas safety messages, their wishes – for everyone to make it to their Christmas destinations safely.

