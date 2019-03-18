Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service are en route to a crash.
Breaking

UPDATE: 25-year-old woman hospitalised after crash

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
18th Mar 2019 2:33 PM
Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.15pm | A WOMAN has been hospitalised following a single-vehicle incident in Dalysford.

Emergency services responded to reports a vehicle had left the road and crashed about 2pm on Settlement Rd, near where it crosses with Tableland Rd.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the patient, a 25-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries from the incident and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital.

Earlier | EMERGENCY services are en route to a crash in the Dalysford area.

Initial reports suggest a single-vehicle crash has taken place on Settlement Rd near where it crosses with Tableland Rd.

This is a developing story. More to come.

