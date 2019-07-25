Menu
ON THE SCENE: Emergency Services were called to a shed fire on Bourbong St.
Emergency services called to shed fire

25th Jul 2019 4:06 PM
UPDATE: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg incident controller said the fire occurred in external shed at rear of premises.

Investigations are on-going to determine the cause but initial reports suggest it doesn't appear to be suspicious.

Thankfully there were no injuries or damage to anything other than shed and it will have to be demolished due to damage.

NewsMail reporter Rhylea Millar said emergency services checked on elderly neighbours and children because smoke blew into their homes, but everyone was okay.

EARLEIR: EMERGENCY services have been called to a shed fire on Bourbong St this afternoon.

With the amount of smoke caused by the fire, officers have helped evacuate people from neighbouring houses.

NewsMail reporter Rhylea Millar is on the scene and said one side of the street was blocked.

The fire is believed to be under control.

This is a developing story. More to come.

Bundaberg News Mail

