Emergency services attended the single vehicle crash on Scotland St this morning.

Emergency services attended the single vehicle crash on Scotland St this morning.

EMERGENCY services were called to Bundaberg East for a single vehicle crash this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews received the call to attend the scene on Scotland St at 6.30am.

Paramedics assessed one patient who was suffering from neck and side pain following the crash.

The patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.