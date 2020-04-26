Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Helicopter on route to airlift teen

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
26th Apr 2020 1:43 PM | Updated: 1:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 1.50PM:

A HELICOPTER is on route to Foreshores to airlift a teenage boy to hospital following a traffic crash earlier this afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to Turkey Beach and Donaldsons Rd where a teenager has significantly injured his arm. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the vehicle was an all terrain vehicle, believed to be a golf buggy.

More to come. 

EARLIER 1.39PM:

QUEENSLAND Police services has confirmed a young man has been involved in a traffic crash with injury. 

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man's injury is serious but not fatal. 

More to come. 

EARLIER 1.27PM: 

EMERGENCY services are heading to Turkey Beach Rd and Donaldsons Rd where it is believed a teenager has been involved in a buggy accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said ambulance services are on route now.

More to come.

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News There's never been a time in our recent history where the need for accurate and up to date information has been so critical.

        Police searching for witnesses of a burglary

        premium_icon Police searching for witnesses of a burglary

        News Police are appealing for help after a number of items were stolen from an Agnes...

        Hilux reportedly stolen from Avoca this morning

        premium_icon Hilux reportedly stolen from Avoca this morning

        News Bundaberg Police officers are calling for witnesses and footage which may assist...

        Majority of Wide Bay COVID-19 cases recovered

        premium_icon Majority of Wide Bay COVID-19 cases recovered

        News Latest statistics show increase in Wide Bay coronavirus recoveries.