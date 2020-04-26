BREAKING: Helicopter on route to airlift teen

UPDATE 1.50PM:

A HELICOPTER is on route to Foreshores to airlift a teenage boy to hospital following a traffic crash earlier this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to Turkey Beach and Donaldsons Rd where a teenager has significantly injured his arm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the vehicle was an all terrain vehicle, believed to be a golf buggy.

More to come.

EARLIER 1.39PM:

QUEENSLAND Police services has confirmed a young man has been involved in a traffic crash with injury.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the man's injury is serious but not fatal.

More to come.

EARLIER 1.27PM:

EMERGENCY services are heading to Turkey Beach Rd and Donaldsons Rd where it is believed a teenager has been involved in a buggy accident.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said ambulance services are on route now.

More to come.