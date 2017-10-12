Emergency services called as man climbs train bridge

MAN CLIMBS BRIDGE: A witness was able to capture a photo of the drama that unfolded on the rail bridge across the Burnett River this morning.

MAN CLIMBS BRIDGE: A witness was able to capture a photo of the drama that unfolded on the rail bridge across the Burnett River this morning. Contributed

BREAKING: Emergency services are at the scene as a man has climbed the train bridge over the Burnett River.

UPDATE 8.48am: The man has been escorted off the bridge.

UPDATE 8.35am: A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed a man was on the bridge.

Traffic in the area was not affected.

EARILER: About 7.45am emergency service a report that a man was seen on the train bridge which crosses the Burnett River.

The man was spotted on the Bourbong St side of the bridge.

Emergency included SES, swift water rescue, police, QAS and QFES were called in.

With swift water trying to access a boat.

The power to the train bridge was being de-energised.

If you or anyone you know needs help Lifeline's phone number is 13 11 14.