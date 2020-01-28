Menu
Emergency services on the scene of the Neil St incident. Tobi Loftus
Waste engine oil causes closure of Toowoomba streets

Tobi Loftus
Michael Nolan
by and
28th Jan 2020 1:03 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM
UPDATE: Police have reopened Neil St to traffic while Gore St remains closed after a drum of waste engine oil was dumped in the Toowoomba CBD this afternoon.

Emergency services were responding to reports of a hazardous material in the area.

The incident was initially reported in Joseph St and Neil St, but the suspicious item was later found in the Armstrong Auto Group service centre on Gore St.

The material was small amount of waste engine oil in a 22-gallon drum.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services handed the material back to the Armstrong Auto Group mechanics to dispose of.

Earlier: Emergency services are responding to reports of "something hazardous" in the Toowoomba CBD this afternoon.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews, including the operations support unit, were attending to the incident on Gore St, near Armstrong Auto Group and the Hooper Centre.

"They're responding to reports of a hazardous material in the area," the spokeswoman said.

The incident was reported just before 1pm.

Crews originally were looking for the material on Neil St, before moving the search to Gore St. 

"The Queensland Police Service and Queensland Ambulance Service are also attending," the spokeswoman said. 

More to come.

