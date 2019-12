Two cars have crashed in the CBD and emergency services are currently directing traffic.

The incident occurred about 2pm, outside of the Hungry Tum takeaway restaurant on Bourbong St.

Fireys, paramedics and police officers are all reportedly on scene.

A spokesman from QAS said the crash did not appear to cause serious injuries.

