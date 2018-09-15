Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency services assaulted after party shut down

by Chris Honnery
15th Sep 2018 9:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and paramedics have been assaulted after a function in southeast Queensland was shut down, turning the party into a violent confrontation.

Police allege that just before 1am on Saturday, officers were called to a business on Warwick Road, Yamanto, in Ipswich, after a function involving a large number of people was shut down following a disturbance.

It is further understood when officers turned up, a large group of people who had congregated outside the premises became involved in a physical altercation.

As police tried to intervene, four patrons allegedly assaulted officers and refused to move on.

One of the men also allegedly spat on police and attending paramedics.

Police have charged four teenagers following the incident.

A 19-year-old Flinders view man has since been charged with assault and obstruct police and is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 5.

A 18-year-old Raceview man and 18-year-old East Ipswich man were both charged with public nuisance and obstruct police. They will appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on October 4.

An  and an 18-year-old Raceview man were both charged with public nuisance and obstruct police and is due to appear on October 4.

A 17-year-old Silkstone girl was also charged with obstruct police.

Banning notices were also issued to all of the alleged offenders.

emergency services party yamanto

Top Stories

    Hwy tragedy: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    premium_icon Hwy tragedy: Girl killed in crash was on way to netball comp

    News AN eight-year-old girl has died in a double fatality on her way to a primary school netball carnival in Bundaberg.

    Emerging hotspot: Developers discuss future for Bundy

    premium_icon Emerging hotspot: Developers discuss future for Bundy

    Environment 'I haven't been this excited about a project for a lot of years'

    POP THE BUBBLY: Bundy man, 20, buys first home

    premium_icon POP THE BUBBLY: Bundy man, 20, buys first home

    News Travis Locke snaps up first investment property

    Father fears CDC will stop people getting vital healthcare

    premium_icon Father fears CDC will stop people getting vital healthcare

    News 'It could restrict people from booking accommodation in Brisbane'

    • 15th Sep 2018 8:23 AM

    Local Partners