Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Bundaberg and Gin Gin Police joined forces with QFES and TMR to raise awareness for National Road Safety Week.
Bundaberg and Gin Gin Police joined forces with QFES and TMR to raise awareness for National Road Safety Week.
News

Emergency services join forces for road safety week

Geordi Offord
19th Nov 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg and Gin Gin Police joined forces with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the Department of Transport and Main Roads to show support for National Road Safety Week.

Officers were at the Gin Gin Driver Reviver yesterday making coffees and talking to members of the community.

To the delight of Senior Constable Julie Jones, eight-week-old Marley and her human stopped by take a break on their way home.

 

Senior Constable Julie Jones with eight-week-old pup Marley.
Senior Constable Julie Jones with eight-week-old pup Marley.

 

This event was part of National Road Safety Week with today's focus on emergency services.

Officers discussed the motorist's role in helping to ensure the safety of emergency services and roadside assistance personnel and other road users.

This can be done simply by slowing down and moving over when you see the flashing lights of stationary emergency vehicles responding to an incident.

National Road Safety Week runs from November 15 - 22 with key themes each day, however the overarching message is 'Lead the way: drive so others survive'.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bundaberg police bunpolice gin gin police national road safety week
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chore of lawn care grows into love for Bundy bloke

        Premium Content Chore of lawn care grows into love for Bundy bloke

        News A cut above: Lawn lover Travis Savage has turned his decade-long hobby into a successful business

        Fate of proposed new health care service decided

        Premium Content Fate of proposed new health care service decided

        News The development application to turn a house into a health care serviced was lodged...

        Man grew marijuana to get munchies back

        Premium Content Man grew marijuana to get munchies back

        News Police found the small crop when they searched his home earlier this year.

        Community to gather against violence to women

        Premium Content Community to gather against violence to women

        News THE community will gather together against violence to women and girls on...