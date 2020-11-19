Emergency services join forces for road safety week

Bundaberg and Gin Gin Police joined forces with QFES and TMR to raise awareness for National Road Safety Week.

Bundaberg and Gin Gin Police joined forces with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and the Department of Transport and Main Roads to show support for National Road Safety Week.

Officers were at the Gin Gin Driver Reviver yesterday making coffees and talking to members of the community.

To the delight of Senior Constable Julie Jones, eight-week-old Marley and her human stopped by take a break on their way home.

This event was part of National Road Safety Week with today's focus on emergency services.

Officers discussed the motorist's role in helping to ensure the safety of emergency services and roadside assistance personnel and other road users.

This can be done simply by slowing down and moving over when you see the flashing lights of stationary emergency vehicles responding to an incident.

National Road Safety Week runs from November 15 - 22 with key themes each day, however the overarching message is 'Lead the way: drive so others survive'.