Emergency room rush

QUEENSLAND hospital emergency departments are urging people to think twice before heading to the emergency room - and in Bundy things are no different.

State-wide statistics showing the number of and reason people make the trip to the emergency department between January and June were yesterday released by Queensland Health.

The report stated 6,805 people sought non-urgent attention to surgical dressings and sutures in the emergency department. Two people sought treatment of nightmares and a further 33 for acne.

Just under half of the 4,081 visits people made to the Bundaberg Hospital emergency department from January to March were classed as category 4 on the Australasian Triage Scale - meaning the situation was "potentially serious”, with the patient required to be "seen by a treating doctor or nurse within 60 minutes of arriving”.

Executive director of acute hospital and community services at Bundaberg Hospital Debbie Carroll said emergency departments are for exactly that, emergencies.

"We do want to make sure the patients receive the right care, and we certainly treat all patients that present to the emergency department. There are minor illnesses that can be managed through their GPs, so we encourage people to seek care accordingly,” Ms Carroll said.

Ms Carroll said there had been instances where patients walked out of the emergency department, but the patient's conditions were described as "minor cases”.

"Yes. There are patients that choose to not wait to see the doctor. Generally they are the minor cases as I described, so that does happen,” she said.

"It is the minor cases that choose not to wait.”

Ms Carroll said the "high acuity cases” were not walking out, and that they were being seen in time.

As to where the patients that walked out went to receive treatment - Ms Carroll did not know.

"I couldn't give you advice on where they go, but certainly we will be reviewing our processes in relation to patients who do not wait,” she said.