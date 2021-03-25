Menu
Crews are working to restore power in Hervey Bay.
News

Emergency repairs underway as thousands left without power

Carlie Walker
by
25th Mar 2021 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 8.40PM:

Power is being restored to most of the Bay suburbs who were without it for more than two hours on Thursday night.

Most homes in Urangan haf power as at 8.40am. Repair work as still being carried out and other suburbs were expected to follow.

EARLIER: 6.50pm

Emergency repairs are being carried out after thousands of people, including customers in Hervey Bay, were left without power.

In total 2268 customers are without power, including homes and businesses in Urangan, Kawungan, Scarness, Torquay, Wondunna, Buxton and Bundaberg West.

Crews are working to restore power, with fault finding in progress.

The loss of supply is due to damage needing repairs, according to Ergon Energy's website.

More to come.

