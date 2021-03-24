Menu
Ergon crews are working to repair damage to power supply near Rosedale and Watalgan.
News

EMERGENCY REPAIRS: Power outage expected to last hours

Geordi Offord
24th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Ergon Energy crews are racing against time and predicted storms to fix “gear” on a power pole near Rosedale and Watalgan.

The energy provider took to Facebook to notify residents power supply had to be turned off and repairs were expected to take up to four hours.

“We’ve had to shut off power customers around Watalgan and Rosedale to fix some gear that’s really got crews worried,” the post said.

“Power is likely to be off for about four hours and we’re hoping storms in the area don’t slow things up.

“Thanks for your patience. We’ll get power back on as soon as it’s safe.”

