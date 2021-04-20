Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Council staff will ask the the community to avoid inviting embattled mayor to events, as councillors call an emergency meeting over a bum tap.
Council staff will ask the the community to avoid inviting embattled mayor to events, as councillors call an emergency meeting over a bum tap.
Politics

Emergency meeting called over bum tap mayor

by Ben Cameron
20th Apr 2021 5:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tea Tree Gully is expected to call on its embattled Mayor Kevin Knight to resign for the third time citing "behaviour and public comments" and "poor leadership".

Council staff have also requested the Tea Tree Gully community no longer invite Mr Knight to events, and instead invite the deputy mayor.

Elected members have been recommended to approve a vote of no confidence in Mr Knight, the agenda from a special meeting of council set for 6.30pm.

Councillors will gather tonight to discuss its response to Mr Knight's "behaviour and public comments".

Tea Tree Gully Mayor Kevin Knight and his wife attempted to escape the media on Monday following renewed calls for his resignation. Picture: 7 News
Tea Tree Gully Mayor Kevin Knight and his wife attempted to escape the media on Monday following renewed calls for his resignation. Picture: 7 News

Mr Knight had shown "poor leadership" after it was revealed he had breached council's code of conduct 31 times following an independent investigation by Norman Waterhouse Lawyers, it read.

Mr Knight had an awkward exchange with a TV news crew on Monday while out walking with his wife, while admitting he had been found guilty by "one investigator".

He also told the crew to "nick off" during the terse conversation.

According to the agenda, council staff recommends that elected members call on Mr Knight to resign his position by Friday.

The council first requested Mr Knight resign in June last year.

Tea Tree Gully Mayor Kevin Knight speaks to the media following renewed calls for his resignation. Picture 7 News
Tea Tree Gully Mayor Kevin Knight speaks to the media following renewed calls for his resignation. Picture 7 News

Staff also recommend that council request Mr Knight make a public apology regarding "his response to the media" within two business days.

Staff also requests Deputy Mayor Lucas Jones write to "all known" community groups, schools, sporting clubs, kindergartens, churches "and similar" within the council area, advising Mr Knight is not the council's preferred representative at community gatherings or council functions.

"They are respectfully asked that all official invitations to the City of Tea Tree Gully should be for the Deputy Mayor or the Deputy Mayor's nominee to represent council," the agenda read.

 

Originally published as Emergency meeting called over bum tap mayor

kevin knight sex assault tea tree gully council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        #PICKQLD: New campaign to attract workers to Bundy region

        Premium Content #PICKQLD: New campaign to attract workers to Bundy region

        News BFVG managing director Bree Grima said uptake for the relocation grants indicated the funds should be used to support the ag industry in other ways.

        NewsMail’s team of journalists passionate about local news

        Premium Content NewsMail’s team of journalists passionate about local news

        News Meet your team of local journalists living and working right here in Bundaberg.

        Drivers urged to use caution until Takalvan St issue fixed

        Premium Content Drivers urged to use caution until Takalvan St issue fixed

        News Drivers urged to use caution until issue is fixed

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?