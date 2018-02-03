Emergency flight for 600kg of ribs and steaks to Bundy

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

PEANUTS weren't the only things flying through the air at Bundaberg's newest restaurant, Lone Star.

Within days of the rib house opening at Stockland an emergency call for meat was made to fly ribs and steak up from Brisbane.

Lone Star operations manager Jy Diamond told the NewsMail that the response from the community had been overwhelming.

He said the eatery was just what the Rum City needed and, with dining booked out right through until next week, it seems he's not wrong.

"We had to fly 600kg of ribs and steaks up on Monday," he said.

"We ran out over the first weekend and couldn't wait until the delivery on Wednesday."

Mr Diamond said his family took over the Lone Star restaurants five years ago, and had worked hard to revitalise the name.

Lone Star now has 30 stores nationally, with more on the way.

The Bundaberg store is currently looking for a franchisee and Mr Diamond is prepared to wait as long as it takes to find the right one.

"We want a franchisee that knows how the town ticks," he said.

"We are prepared to wait for the perfect person to come along to get it right the first time."

Mr Diamond also put out the call for local sports clubs to touch base regarding sponsorship.

"We are about the community and want to help where we can," he said.

And the question everybody wants answered is about the restaurant's famous nuts, the shells of which diners chuck on the floor: will they be sticking around?

Mr Diamond said there had always been rumours about the peanuts' demise but he quickly quashed them.

"I've heard people say we won't have them because of OHS or the health department," he said.

"But they aren't going anywhere."

Lone Star's former owner had only stopped the nut tradition due to cost.

Mr Diamond said a pallet of 22 bags of peanuts was $5000.

"We get all our nuts nationally from Kingaroy."

"Since opening we have used a bag a day, but it's all part of the fun," he said.