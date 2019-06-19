Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Emergency divers in Ross River rescue of sunken car

by JACOB MILEY, CAS GARVEY
19th Jun 2019 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Update:

Emergency divers have retrieved a sunken vehicle from the Ross River, after a witness saw it career through Rossiter Park and its occupants flee the scene.

Earlier:

Emergency divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken vehicle from the Ross River, after a witness saw it career through Rossiter Park and its occupants flee the scene.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a witness told police they saw the car drive into the river, near the off-leash dog park, about 6am.

It then appeared two people ran from the scene, with the witness saying it was too dark to get a description of them.

Police divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken car after a witness saw it career into the Ross River at Aitkenvale this morning. Photo: Jacob Miley
Police divers are attempting to retrieve a sunken car after a witness saw it career into the Ross River at Aitkenvale this morning. Photo: Jacob Miley

Divers are attempting to retrieve the sunken vehicle, with specialised equipment to be used to drag the car onto dry land.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks emergency divers police investigation ross river

Top Stories

    'YOU'RE FULL OF IT': Magistrate to repeat unlicensed driver

    premium_icon 'YOU'RE FULL OF IT': Magistrate to repeat unlicensed driver

    Crime A MAGISTRATE has told a repeat unlicensed driver they were "full of it” after the man pleaded guilty to three driving offences.

    • 19th Jun 2019 11:14 AM
    GRAPHIC: Shocking video shows violent schoolyard brawl

    premium_icon GRAPHIC: Shocking video shows violent schoolyard brawl

    News Sicking footage captured at Bundaberg school

    THE BIG ISSUE: Pollies clash over Bundy job figures

    premium_icon THE BIG ISSUE: Pollies clash over Bundy job figures

    Politics LNP leader criticises job losses in Wide Bay