Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Screen grabs taken from Glen Winney's video of a fire burning on Fraser Island Picture Facebook/Glen Winney
Screen grabs taken from Glen Winney's video of a fire burning on Fraser Island Picture Facebook/Glen Winney
News

Emergency declaration revoked as conditions ease at township

Carlie Walker
8th Dec 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have revoked an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act previously declared due to a bushfire burning at Happy Valley township on Fraser Island.

While conditions have eased, the community are advised to continue to monitor conditions and take advice from emergency services on the ground.

It comes after a tense 48 hours on the island as a large bushfire threatened the township.

With rain overnight and cooler conditions on Tuesday, the fire threat has eased in several parts of the island, though warnings remain current for The Oaks and Kingfisher Bay Resort.

More Stories

fcfire fcpolice fraser island happy valley
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The 'appalling' reason sauced-up salesman back in court

        Premium Content The 'appalling' reason sauced-up salesman back in court

        News The court has heard shocking details of how an abusive drunken tirade towards his partner escalated

        How much rain we got and what we can expect next

        Premium Content How much rain we got and what we can expect next

        News Bundy didn't see as much rain as southern neighbours

        DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

        Premium Content DUST WOES: Complaints blow in amid windy weather

        News BRC staff are talking to builders at Bargara housing developments about dust...

        Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Premium Content Interactive search: How your school rates for suspensions

        Education Qld state schools hand out over 370,000 suspensions over five years