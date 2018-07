Emergency services are at the scene, near Urangan, where it's believed a man is trapped in sand.

A RESCUE mission to free a man trapped in sand is now underway in Urangan.

Emergency services including police, firefighters and paramedics are on scene.

The man, aged 29, is believed to be buried in sand up to his neck.

It's believed the man became stuck after falling into a hole.

Witnesses called emergency services about 11.30am after hearing the man calling for help.

