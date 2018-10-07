Menu
Emergency crews are responding to a suspected drug lab.
Crime

Emergency crews on scene of suspected drug lab

Tom Gillespie
Anton Rose
7th Oct 2018 5:45 PM | Updated: 6:38 PM

UPDATE 6.30PM: EMERGENCY crews are expected to work through the night as specialists assess the scene of a suspected drug lab in Rangeville.

Police say specialist officers from the Illicit Laboratory Investigation Team are currently on their way from Brisbane to Toowoomba.

It is believed the area will remain a crime scene until tomorrow morning, where detectives will continue their investigations.

"We sent crews in to identify what is in the house that the QPS found," Toowoomba Fire Station officer Stewart Lange said.

"Our role here is to figure what is in there isn't dangerous and the readings so far are good.

"One of our main roles is to make sure there is no explosive situation, which we have cleared."

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a suspected clandestine drug lab in the city's eastern suburbs.

Initial reports of the incident on Boshammer St in Rangeville came in just after 5pm.

Police, fire and hazmat crews are all at the scene, ahead of arrival of the specialist drug police units.

