Police, ambulance at scene of crash between car and cyclist.
News

Cyclist hospitalised following collision with car

Tom Gillespie
by
24th Jun 2018 12:29 PM | Updated: 2:52 PM

UPDATE: A male cyclist has been taken to hospital after a collision with a car at Highfields, north of Toowoomba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the man had been taken to Toowoomba Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on the New England Highway in Highfields, about 15 minutes from Toowoomba.

EARLIER: Police and ambulance crews are at the scene of a collision between a car and cyclist on a busy highway north of Toowoomba.

Paramedics are treating the cyclist after the incident, which occurred outside the Danish Flower Art on the New England Highway at Highfields about 12.30pm.

The condition of the cyclist is unknown at this point.

Toowoomba Chronicle

