Queensland Fire and Emergency Services attended a truck rollover this morning. Mike Knott BUN100418FIRE24

EMERGENCY services were called out early this morning after a truck rollover along the Bundaberg Gin Gin Rd at Splitters Creek.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said rigid tip truck left the road and rolled about 6.30am.

The truck driver was out of the vehicle when crews arrived and didn't require medical attention.