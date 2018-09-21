Emergency crews respond to a two-car crash in Kepnock

Two cars have collided at a set of lights on Walker St in Kepnock

Two cars have collided at a set of lights on Walker St in Kepnock Mike Knott

Update 1.05PM: Police have confirmed that three cars have been involved in a collision on FE Walker St earlier today.

Traffic is still blocked at the location with police directing traffic towards the Aldi.

An ambulance spokesman has confirmed that four people were checked for minor injuries.

Update 12.50PM: Traffic has been blocked at a set of lights on FE Walker St in the direction of the city by a two-car collision at a set of traffic lights.

A witness has reported that at least an additional three cars have been involved in a nose-to-tail collision behind the initial crash.

Police crews are directing traffic towards Aldi and the opposite lane is flowing normally.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

12.48PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services are attending a two-car-crash in Kepnock.

A white sedan and a blue SUV collided on FE Walker St at 12.20PM.

Ambulance crews are assessing a number of people for injuries.