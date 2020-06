BARGARA CRASH: Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Bargara Rd and Seaview Rd this morning.

BARGARA CRASH: Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Bargara Rd and Seaview Rd this morning.

EMERGENCY crews are currently on scene at a crash in Bargara.

At 8.10am authorities were called to a two-vehicle crash on Bargara Rd and Seaview Rd.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were treating a man in his 50s for shoulder pain.

She said a second patient was assessed but declined treatment or transport to hospital.

Emergency services remain on the scene.