Emergency crews kept busy with multiple incidents

BUSY NIGHT: Emergency crews were called to multiple incidents around the Bundaberg region last night and this morning.

BUSY NIGHT: Emergency crews were called to multiple incidents around the Bundaberg region last night and this morning.

EMERGENCY crews were kept busy around the Bundaberg region last night and early this morning with three crashes in the space of nine hours.

A total of three people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in serious conditions.

Oakwood

AT 5.40AM emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Mount Perry Rd at Oakwood.

A girl in her late teens was initially trapped in her vehicle by her lower limbs after hitting a tree.

Paramedics required help from QFES to free her.

The teen sustained multiple significant injuries and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a serious condition.

Bundaberg South

AT 11.17PM last night multiple emergency crews, including critical care paramedics, were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Wyper St.

Two men in their 20s were trapped in the vehicle requiring help from QFES to be freed.

One man sustained a head injury as well as lower limb injuries.

The second man sustained head, pelvic and arm injuries.

They were both taken to Bundaberg Hospital in serious but stable conditions.

Childers

IN CHILDERS paramedics were called to a single-vehicle rollover on Nissens Lane after 9pm last night.

A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.

Two other people involved in the crash were assessed at the scene but were uninjured and did not require transport to hospital.

Rosedale

PARAMEDICS were called to a private address in Rosedale after 6pm yesterday after a reported stove fire.

A man was assessed for smoke inhalation but declined ambulance transport to hospital.