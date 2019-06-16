Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The RACQ CQ Rescue chopper is on its way to assess a rescue at an island off Mackay.
The RACQ CQ Rescue chopper is on its way to assess a rescue at an island off Mackay. Emma Murray
Breaking

Emergency crews en route to island rescue

Angela Seng
by
16th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people are stranded on an island off Mackay waiting for emergency services crews to reach them.

They ran into trouble about 9.45am Sunday when their 7-metre Bowrider speedboat began taking on water. They activated an EPIRB which alerted authorities.

Five people were on board and successfully navigated the boat to nearby Tern island, about 50 miles east of Mackay, a Hay Point VTS spokesperson said.

No injuries had been reported, he said, but VMR and the RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter were on their way to the island to rescue those who were stranded.

haypoint vts racq cq rescue vmr
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    premium_icon Lost theatre puppy star returns home

    Community THE missing five month old Beagle puppy schedule to perform in a local theatre production has been found.

    Man who sent photos of his genitals to children fronts court

    premium_icon Man who sent photos of his genitals to children fronts court

    Crime Sex offender breaches parole, failed to tell police about email, car

    NewsMail reporter shares stressful journey to find a rental

    premium_icon NewsMail reporter shares stressful journey to find a rental

    Property MOVING to Bundy to start journalism career was a dream come true