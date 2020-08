SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH: Paramedics were called to a crash on Goodwood Rd this morning.

SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH: Paramedics were called to a crash on Goodwood Rd this morning.

EMERGENCY crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Goodwoood Rd this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene at Goodwood just after 7am.

A QAS spokeswoman said a woman in her 20s was assessed at the scene.

She was in a stable condition but did not require transport to hospital.