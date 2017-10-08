Emergency crews called to fire at Bundy aged care home

HOT FOOD: The fire at Riverlea started in a bain marie.

BUNDY emergency crews were kept busy with a fire in an aged care home, a boatie who dislocated his shoulder and a briefly missing child during the weekend.

Firefighters were called to a fire at Riverlea Aged Care Facility earlier today.

Quick-thinking staff at the Bundaberg facility were able to stop the fire from spreading.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services station officer Andrew McCracken said crews were called about 8am to the small electrical fire, which started in a bain-marie heating appliance.

"The staff did a good job and used a fire blanket,” he said.

"All were safe when we arrived.”

On Saturday night, the parents of a toddler had a scare when their two-year-old child went missing from the playground near the Basin at Bargara.

Multiple police units were called to help find the child about 6.30pm.

He was discovered a short time later at his Bargara accommodation.

Earlier on Saturday, man had to be rushed to Bundaberg Hospital after dislocating his shoulder while aboard a boat near Burnett Heads.

A QAS spokesman said the 42-year-old man arrived ashore at Burnett Heads with the help of Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg about 7.30am Saturday.

The man is believed to the man dislocated his shoulder when he fell in his boat.

He was treated at the scene and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

ELECTRICAL FIRES

Common causes for electrical fires are faulty outlets or appliances, space heaters or wiring.

When extinguishing an electrical fire, authorities say it is important to remember not to use water.

Instead, follow these steps to put out these types of fires:

1 Switch off the appliance and pull out the plug if possible.

2 Smother the fire with a fire blanket or Type C extinguisher.

3 Never try to cool with water because water conducts electricity and can give you an electrical shock.