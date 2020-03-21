Emergency crews called to early morning house fire

Emergency services were called to a house fire in Bundaberg East this morning. Generic photo

EMERGENCY services personnel were called to a house fire in Bundaberg East during the early hours of this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service and Queensland Police Service crews arrived at the Dawson St address at about 2.30am to find the house emitting light smoke.

A QFES spokesman said no persons were inside the dwelling, and crews found the windows hot to touch.

He said the fire was extinguished quickly, though crews remained on site until about 4am helping ventilate the house.

A QPS spokesman said it appeared the fire started in the bedroom and the fire was being treated as suspicious.

He said scientific officers would examine the scene and determine whether further investigation would be required.