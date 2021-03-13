Emergency crews called to crashes, snake bite overnight
A snake bite, a single vehicle rollover and another crash have kept emergency services flat out in the Bundaberg region since Friday night.
At 6.42pm crews were called to a single-vehicle rollover at Rosedale on Lowmead and Rosedale Roads.
A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.
Later at 11.50pm, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rosedale Rd at Yandaran.
A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
At 1.50am Saturday, paramedics were called to a private address in Bundaberg Central after a reported snake bite.
A woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
