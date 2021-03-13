Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Local paramedics were kept busy overnight responding to a number of incidents.
Local paramedics were kept busy overnight responding to a number of incidents.
News

Emergency crews called to crashes, snake bite overnight

Geordi Offord
13th Mar 2021 9:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A snake bite, a single vehicle rollover and another crash have kept emergency services flat out in the Bundaberg region since Friday night.

At 6.42pm crews were called to a single-vehicle rollover at Rosedale on Lowmead and Rosedale Roads.

A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

Later at 11.50pm, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rosedale Rd at Yandaran.

A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

At 1.50am Saturday, paramedics were called to a private address in Bundaberg Central after a reported snake bite.

A woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

More stories

HAVING A BALL: Red carpet event celebrates diversity

GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards

More Stories

qas qas bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How farmers could get paid for boosting biodiversity

        Premium Content How farmers could get paid for boosting biodiversity

        News 'GROUNDBREAKING': A local group was one of six across country chosen for a new pilot program

        Woman helped teen daughter medicate with marijuana

        Premium Content Woman helped teen daughter medicate with marijuana

        Crime JUDGE: “The provision of any dangerous drug to any child is a serious matter and...

        HAVING A BALL: Red carpet event celebrates diversity

        Premium Content HAVING A BALL: Red carpet event celebrates diversity

        News The inclusive event will be held in Bundaberg this year to celebrate diversity and...

        BIRD OF THE WEEK: A species that wears spectacles

        Premium Content BIRD OF THE WEEK: A species that wears spectacles

        News Learn more about a little local bird whose nest is like “a work of art” with Allan...