Emergency crews called to crashes, snake bite overnight

Local paramedics were kept busy overnight responding to a number of incidents.

A snake bite, a single vehicle rollover and another crash have kept emergency services flat out in the Bundaberg region since Friday night.

At 6.42pm crews were called to a single-vehicle rollover at Rosedale on Lowmead and Rosedale Roads.

A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

Later at 11.50pm, emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Rosedale Rd at Yandaran.

A man was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

At 1.50am Saturday, paramedics were called to a private address in Bundaberg Central after a reported snake bite.

A woman was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

