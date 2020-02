EMERGENCY services were called to a two-vehicle crash in the Bundaberg CBD this afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene on the corner of Woongarra and Targo Sts outside McDonald’s after 3.30pm.

Paramedics assessed three people at the scene.

They did not require treatment or transport to hospital.

One of the vehicles involved suffered significant damage to the rear passenger door on the left hand side.

Crews have since left the scene.