EMERGENCY services are attending to an incident in the CBD after a vehicle crash occurred.

It occurred about 8pm, outside the Red Rooster on Bourbong St.

Crews from QAS and QPS are currently at the scene.

A 27-year-old male is being transported to Bundaberg Hospital.

A spokesman from QPS said it wasn't yet known if the crash involved one or two vehicles.

This is a developing story. More to come