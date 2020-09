A man has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash at Walkervale this morning.

A man has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a crash at Walkervale this morning.

A MAN has been taken to hospital after a crash at Walkervale this morning.

Emergency crews were called to Macklin St at 11am after a car crashed into a barrier.

A QAS spokeswoman said the driver possibly suffered a medical episode.

He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.