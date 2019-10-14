Emergency crews attend to vegetation fire

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Service (QFES) crews are attempting to contain a vegetation fire near Palm Beach Road, Coonarr, after it started burning earlier today.

Crews are currently on scene to contain the fire, which at this stage is not causing a direct threat to properties in the area.

Residents have been told to close their windows and doors and keep medications nearby if they suffer from a respiratory condition, as there is a lot of smoke in the area at present.

Emergency services recommend drivers apply caution and drive according to conditions.

If you or your property is in danger, call triple zero immediately.

More to come.