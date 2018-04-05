Emceeing the royal visit a feather in the cap for Trish

IN CHARGE: Bundaberg marriage celebrant and former radio boss Trish Mears will be the MC for tomorrow's visit to Bundaberg by Prince Charles.

WITH many big events under Trish Mears' belt it's no wonder the Bundaberg woman was chosen to emcee tomorrow's royal visit.

Ms Mears has previous experience as a master of ceremony at a number of high-profile events in the past and was delighted to hear the news this week.

She emceed the visit from Kevin Rudd when he was prime minister and Queensland governor Penelope Wensley at the opening of Bundaberg Airport.

Ms Mears received a letter of engagement from the Premier's office this week.

The marriage celebrant yesterday told the NewsMail that she was honoured.

"This is certainly the most prestigious event I have emceed," she said.

"Probably the biggest event that I have emceed would be Carols by Candlelight, with 10,000 in the audience," she said.

The former boss of Bundaberg Broadcasters said she wasn't sure if she would get the chance to speak with the Prince of Wales.

"Whether I get to speak to the prince or not, it will be a great thrill to be there," she said.

"Of course, to speak with him would be an absolute honour."

Ms Mears started emceeing events when she began her radio career in 1984.

And when she worked at Bundaberg Regional Council from 2008, Ms Mears began emceeing official events and hasn't looked back.

"But, I believe it's not about me," Ms Mears said.

"My job as emcee is to make sure things run smoothly and the dignitaries and special guest speakers and entertainers are made to feel welcome and comfortable and are the main focus of the event."