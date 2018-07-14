Embrace the challenge says Easts coach

ON THE RUN: Easts' Gordon James charges through The Waves's defence; and (below) Joshua Gee scores.

LEAGUE: Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan says his side can not wait to test itself against the best over the next month.

The side is battling for a spot in the finals in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade with Past Brothers and Western Suburbs.

Easts are currently fifth, one game behind Brothers in sixth and one and a half games behind Wests in fourth.

But they face the toughest draw out of the three in the final four rounds.

The Magpies face Wests today at Salter Oval before taking on Hervey Bay, Isis and then Past Brothers in the final round.

Destiny is in the club's hands but they will needs to win at least three matches, which looks tough on paper.

"I actually don't mind the draw,” O'Sullivan said.

"We need good battles before we make the finals.

"If we do get there then it will harden us up.”

The Magpies are trying to make the finals for the first time since 2014.

The belief to do that rose last week after the side became just the second team to defeat The Waves.

O'Sullivan said the break before the Tigers match had delivered the side plenty of self confidence.

"We played for the full 80 minutes,” he said.

"We put into practice what we've been doing in training.

"We're starting to show exactly what we can do if we can put it together for the full match.”

The performance has been coming for most of the season from Easts.

The Magpies have been in most contests but not been able to deliver when it counted, in the final 20 minutes.

O'Sullivan said this week's match against Wests would provide the test to see if they have turned the corner.

The side, in the first match this season, led with seven minutes to go until the Panthers won 28-20.

"We knew we had to win last weekend and with that game the season is in our hands,” O'Sullivan said.

"The boys got to training and have been jumping out of their skin to play this week.

"Now we've got to win this week and the next four weeks and that will be tough as we haven't beaten Wests this year.”

O'Sullivan said two areas would help them win.

"Our defence has been good for the last few weeks so we need that to continue,” he said.

"We've also been working on our discipline.

"Our penalties have killed us this season and we need to get that back to a respectable level.”

A win for Easts would keep them inside the top five with a loss moving them potentially to sixth.

Wests, with a win, could move as high as third.

The sides play at 4.45pm today at Salter Oval.