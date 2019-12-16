Embers and orange skies as residents brace for firey night

RESIDENTS living around Bundaberg are tonight reporting frightening orange skies and embers falling on homes as bushfires continue to flare up into the evening.

Earlier today, fireys worked to contain blazes at various locations including Gregory and Mount Maria.

Around 8.20 tonight, Cordalba residents took to social media to say they had embers falling on their homes, while around the same time, Branyan residents reported bright orange skies lit up by the flames of the Gregory blaze.

At 8.15pm, fireys rerported a bushfire is burning in the vicinity of Newlands Road and Voss Road, Gregory River.

The western side of the fire has impacted Bingera National Park and Elliot River State Forest.

Crews are working to strengthen containment lines.

QFES advised that residents who have evacuated earlier today could return to their homes but should remain vigilant.

Childers Road was reported open in both directions.

Fireys tonight advised there is a dangerous bushfire in the vicinity of Mount Maria and conditions could get worse, asking anyone in the area to be ready to leave if necessary

Residents who have evacuated will not be allowed to return to the area until they are advised it is safe to do so due to dangerous fire activity.



There is a bushfire warning in place for residents along Tableland Road and Cross Road and another for residents along Kirkpatrick Road, Whytallabah Road and Hills Road.

Meanwhile, it what has become a night of fire for the region, a bushfire in Doughboy is tonight keeping crews run off their feet.

"You need to keep up to date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes," QFES said.

At 8.15pm, QFES reported the fire was burning within containment lines in the vicinity of Doughboy Road and Nearum Road, Doughboy.

Crews will work throughout the night to strengthen containment lines.