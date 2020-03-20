Embattled principal seeks more time off

James Sloman has been under investigation by the joint board of Moreton Bay College and Moreton Bay Boys’ College since August and on personal leave since Term 1 this year.

James Sloman has been under investigation by the joint board of Moreton Bay College and Moreton Bay Boys’ College since August and on personal leave since Term 1 this year.

THE embattled principal under investigation for bullying behaviour at two elite colleges has further extended his leave as the schools' board deliberates over his future.

James Sloman has been under investigation by the joint board of Moreton Bay College and Moreton Bay Boys' College, in Manly West, since August and on personal leave since Term 1 this year.

His leave - now totalling eight weeks - was due to finish today.

Angry parents and current and former staff triggered the probe into Mr Sloman after letters of complaint were sent to the board.

Mr Sloman denies the allegations against him and last week lodged his own "stop-bullying" complaint against the colleges with the Fair Work Commission.

Pap of Moreton Bay College Principal James Sloman. 13th March 2020 Manly AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Since The Courier-Mail broke the news on March 14, scores more parents and staff have come forward to share their stories.

In a letter to the school community on Friday, board chair Samantha O'Brien said "Mr Sloman has requested an extension to his leave and the board has granted that extension."

Ms O'Brien did not return The Courier-Mail's requests for comment about the results of the independent probe into Mr Sloman - by Q Workplace Solutions - which it understands has been wrapped up.

Stakeholders, including parents and staff, are yet to be informed of the board's decision regarding Mr Sloman's position.

In the letter Ms O'Brien said: "It would be inappropriate for the board to raise with anyone, including our valued community of parents and caregivers, any inquiries or investigations it may, or may not, be undertaking. This is crucial to ensure the integrity of those inquiries and to afford procedural fairness to any person involved."

Originally published as Embattled principal seeks more time off